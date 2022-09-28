GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was convicted by a jury Wednesday on charges of sex crimes involving a child.

Aaron Michael McLawhon, 40, was found guilty of three counts of statutory sex offense on a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a minor, and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian.

McLawhon repeatedly molested a 7-year-old child placed in his care while he was a foster parent with Pitt County Department of Social Services in 2019, according to a press release from Pitt County Superior Court.

McLawhon was sentenced to 300 to 420 months in prison. His attorney entered a notice of appeal, according to the release.