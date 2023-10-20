WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man has been tried and found guilty in the 2021 murder of a man.

After two weeks of trial, a Beaufort County jury convicted William Charles Waters, 36, of Second Degree Murder involving the shooting death of Jamie “Bumper” Daniels, 44, in January of 2021. Superior Court Judge Joshua Willey sentenced Waters to a minimum of 27. 5 years and a maximum of 34 years in prison.

According to District Attorney Seth Edwards, the actual shooting and the events immediately preceding were captured on surveillance video from the Slatestone grocery store as well as ring doorbell cameras of surrounding homes. On January 11, 2021, the victim Daniels had been staying at the home of Waters on Terrapin Track Road, which is in close proximity to Slatestone Grocery. Waters is seen on video chasing Daniels, with Waters pointing a handgun in Daniel’s direction. Waters eventually catches up to Daniels in the Slatestone parking lot where a verbal argument ensues. Two other acquittances of Waters arrive as well.

The video depicts Waters chasing Daniels around a truck and eventually Waters grabs Daniels and attempts to strangle him. Daniels breaks free, and then Daniels pulls out a handgun from his waistband and points it at Waters. After a few seconds, Daniels lowers his weapon and places it behind his back. Daniels begins to back away from Waters, who likewise advances towards Daniels. Approximately 30 seconds after Daniels lowered his weapon, Waters points his handgun at Daniels and fires approximately 11 shots at Daniels, who slumps over the wooden fence in the parking lot and dies.

“It is rare for a homicide to be captured on video,” said DA Edwards, “and the video was a crucial piece of evidence in this case.” Edwards indicated that all the circumstances of the case, including but not limited to the presence of a weapon in the victim’s possession at the time of the shooting, warranted a jury instruction on the law of self-defense. The judge instructed the jury on First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, and Voluntary Manslaughter. By their verdict, the jury determined that the shooting was not done with premeditation and deliberation, while at the same time the defendant did not act in self-defense even if he used an excessive amount of force.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Thomas Anglim and assistant district attorney Alex Sefton prosecuted the case on behalf of the State,.