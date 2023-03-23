SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A news conference at Livingstone College Thursday efforted to provide updates on the Shanquella Robinson case, emphasize the ongoing push for ‘diplomatic intervention’ by President Biden, and demanded justice for her death.

Ben Crump, a nationally renowned civil rights attorney, and the family of Shanquella Robinson, held the event around 4:30 p.m.. It can be watched below:

Shanquella died in Cabo on Oct. 29, 2022, and details surrounding her death still remain limited; there is still no confirmation on how exactly she passed away.

“We expect nobody to sleep peacefully until we get justice for Shanquella Robinson,” said Crump.

Multiple speakers took the stand during the event, and the family said they will meet with representatives from the White House in the next few weeks.

@AttorneyCrump has announced that after five months they will finally meet with White House officials to discuss the death of #shanquellarobinson and the situation regarding arrests or extradition of the individual accused. Taking place sometime after April 1st. @Queen_City_News — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) March 23, 2023

They’re seeking an agreement to extradite or arrest the people responsible for her death.

“We have a process in place to extradite people who have come to America from Mexico, from Mexico, and from all over the world to seek a better life,” said Dawn Blagrove with Emancipate N.C.

According to Mexican prosecutors, one of Robinson’s friends was the direct aggressor of her death, and an arrest warrant was issued. Crump’s team believe that person is in the U.S. and are seeking answers as to why nobody has gone to arrest them.

“Why can we not employ those same resources and those same processes to ensure that people who are a danger to folks in the communities that they live in, in Charlotte, as they walk the streets freely, where we’ve seen them on a video brutally murder their friend?” Blagrove continued. “Why is it so difficult for us to get them to Mexico?”

The family and supporters plan to hold another march in Washington D.C. if the process for justices continues to take time.