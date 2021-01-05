Juvenile arrested in connection to deaths of 2 men, Reidsville police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A juvenile suspect was arrested in connection to the deaths of two men as Reidsville police continue a homicide investigation, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

On Dec. 30, investigators with the Reidsville Police Department obtained juvenile petitions on a 17-year-old in connection to two homicides that happened in 2020.

On Jan. 4, the petitions were served on the suspect, who is currently being held in secured custody.

On Oct. 22, officers responded to the area of Snead and Benson Street when they were told about shots being fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Allen Michael Johnson, IV, 21, of Greensboro, dead.

On Dec. officers responded to the area of Graves Street and Moore Street when they were told about a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men inside a vehicle, suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken hospitals where Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit, was pronounced dead.

These investigations are ongoing and further arrests are expected. If you have any information regarding these crimes, contact the Reidsville Police Department at 336-349-1010 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.