Juvenile charged after police find him with 9mm pistol in restroom at South Carolina high school football game

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile is facing a weapons charge after Hartsville police found him with a 9mm pistol and a fully loaded magazine in a men’s restroom during a Hartsville High School football game.

According to a police incident report, officers arrested the juvenile during the third quarter of the game on Sept. 3 after going into the restroom to investigate a report of youths smoking marijuana in the restroom. While inside, officers found six males “smoking a vape” and smelled “burnt marijuana,” the report said.

Then, while searching one of the juveniles, police found a Taurus 9mm pistol with a full magazine and other bullets, the report said. The officers’ search also turned up a laser attachment that had been hidden in a toilet near where the juveniles had been standing.

According to the report, the juvenile told officers the laser was his but could say why he had thrown it into the toilet. Police charged him with possession of a weapon on school grounds before releasing him into the custody of a woman contacted by police to come to the scene.

The remaining juveniles in the restroom at the time were not charged and were allowed to leave, the report said.