ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A juvenile was charged in connection to a shooting that injured two people at a Juneteenth festival on Saturday.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a downtown festival in the area of Court Plaza around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. One has been released, and the other remains in critical but stable condition.

Officers located two suspects nearby and took them into custody. Detectives were able to clear one of the suspects and identify the other as the principal offender.

Officers and Forensic Technicians also recovered a 9mm pistol and physical evidence around the park.

With the assistance of the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, the juvenile was charged with two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Detectives and Forensic Technicians with the Criminal Investigations Division are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have information related to this or any other crime, you can anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.