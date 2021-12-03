Juvenile charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old Thursday night. Officials have charged a juvenile in the shooting.

In a post to its Facebook page, officials said they responded to 5925 Saint Thomas Court in Grifton just after 5 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting. Deputies found Jy’Quavaion Daniels, 20, had been shot and killed. Deputies and detectives quickly located a juvenile suspect at the property and took the juvenile into custody.

After an investigation at the crime scene by detectives, Crime Scene Investigators and the NC State Bureau of Investigation, officials took the juvenile into custody and charged him with an open count of murder. He was being held at a juvenile detention facility under no bond.

“The suspect in this case is a juvenile who was related to the victim. At this time we do not believe there are any other suspects at large,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “We are still trying to determine what happened that caused the shooting, but it is clear that this was an intentional murder of the victim.”

The case remains an active investigation by Lenoir County Detectives and the NCSBI.