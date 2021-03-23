Juvenile found shot in burning vehicle; three arrested, one suspect still at large

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people, one a juvenile, in the shooting of another juvenile who was found in a vehicle that was on fire in a ditch. One suspect is still at large.

Edgecombe County Communications received a call on Tuesday of a wreck followed by shots fired near Wiggins Crossroad in Pinetops. Deputies found a car on fire in a ditch with a male juvenile who had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not been identified, was treated and stabilized until Edgecombe County EMS arrived and took him to a local hospital.

Investigators determined two groups of people fired shots near the wreck scene. Arrested were Kenlan Moore, Shigreggernal Higgs and a juvenile. Charges are pending for another juvenile.

Kenlan Moore B/M DOB- 07/18/99

1118 Bradley Ave. Tarboro

Att. 1st Degree Murder (3 cts), Injury to Personal Property; no bond

Shigreggernal Higgs B/M DOB- 10/12/96

3214 NC 111/122 S Pinetops

Att. 1st Degree Murder (3 cts), Injury to Personal Property; no bond

Daymond McDowell is still wanted and, according to officials, may be between Macclesfield and Durham. Warrants are out for his arrest.

Daymond McDowell B/M DOB- 02/28/99

2381 Bynum Farm Rd. Pinetops

Att. 1st Degree Murder (3 cts), AWDW Intent to Kill (3 cts), Shooting into Occupied Dwelling (2 cts)

NOT ARRESTED YET

If anyone knows his whereabouts, they are encouraged to call Edgecombe Communications at (252) 641-7911.