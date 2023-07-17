A 25-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested in connection to a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital, according to Rocky Mount police.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested in connection to a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital, according to Rocky Mount police.

Police say officers responded to the 1000 block of Long Avenue for a shooting with injury call at 8:37 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived on the scene, officers found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and he’s currently listed in serious condition.

On July 15, detectives uncovered that the incident involved a juvenile illegally accessing a firearm, police said. Rocky Mount police say two juveniles were playing when the gun was unintentionally fired.

During the investigation, police say detectives learned the firearm was owned by 25-year-old Malik Johnson, the boyfriend of the offending juvenile’s mother.

Johnson was arrested and charged with failure to secure a firearm from a minor. He’s being held on a $2,500 bond at the Edgecombe County Jail.

According to Rocky Mount police, the juvenile in possession of the firearm has been charged on a juvenile petition for possessing a firearm as a minor.