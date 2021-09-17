Juvenile turns himself in after shooting of mother, 9-year-old girl near Pembroke; 4th suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A 14-year-old surrendered to investigators Thursday on charges of shooting a girl and her mother near Pembroke.

The juvenile has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury; assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury; felony conspiracy; and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

This 14-year-old is the third person charged in relation to this investigation. A woman and her 9-year-old daughter were shot Saturday night while riding in their vehicle on Moss Neck Road in Pembroke. Two other family members also were in the vehicle.

The young girl was transported to an undisclosed medical center and is being treated for her injuries. Her medical condition has since improved, authorities said. The mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Christian Locklear, 21, of Pembroke, and a 16-year-old juvenile, of Lumberton, also were arrested in the case by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Monday.

Locklear was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.5 million secured bond. Both juveniles are being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators are continuing to search for another juvenile, 15 years old, who has been charged in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.