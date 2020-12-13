K-9 assists in capture of suspect who fled after traffic stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a chase with assistance from a K-9.

On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency after a suspect fled on foot from a traffic stop. K9 Rhys and K9 Handler Moses-Winnings assisted in tracking and locating Andre Tyrell Showers of Pate Road in New Bern.

Showers was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. He was being held a the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $150,000 secured bond.