NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man wanted for three felony probation violations and a charge of felony breaking and entering was arrested Saturday after attempting to flee Craven County deputies.

According to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Piney Neck Road near Campbell Road when a male passenger ran from the vehicle into the woods.

The driver of the vehicle, London Terell Taylor, 33, of Paige Road in Woodford, Virginia, was charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest, failure to surrender his driver’s license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler was jailed in Craven County under a $7,500 secured bond.

Deputies deployed K9 Bear to track the passenger who fled into the woods. The sheriff’s office said Bear covered approximately 2,000 feet through mud and water before finding the suspect, who was identified as Deshawn Deandre Allen, 29, of Molly Avenue in Vanceboro

Allen had outstanding warrants for three felony probation violations, and felony breaking and entering. He was jailed under a $400,000 secured bond.