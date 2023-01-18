JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the country, people are having an important component of their car stolen.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 80,000 catalytic converters have been taken. Last year in Onslow County, a catalytic converter raid put 27 people behind bars.

“The day we did the original raid, we got over 600 catalytic converters that day,” said Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas. “So it has still slowed down but it’s starting to try to pick back up almost a little bit.

“The hotspots for them right now seem to be the Richlands area and the Sneads Ferry area.”

Thomas added that since July they have had about 57 reported catalytic converter thefts.