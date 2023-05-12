WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington Police Department and the NC Highway Patrol responded to a three vehicle crash on May 11.

The crash happened at US 264 and NC HWY 17. Two motorcycles were driving west on US 264 when a pickup truck turned in front of them, hitting them both. The driver of the pickup truck tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by Washington police officers.

One motorcyclist, Hunter Lancaster, 24 and from Chocowinity, died in the collision. The second motorcyclist was treated for minor wounds.

Chon Owens, driver of the pickup truck, 51 and from Kernersville, was charged and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. Owens was charged with Driving While Impaired, Felony Hit and Run, and Felony Death by Motor Vehicle. He was held under a $200,000 bond.

Washington PD is working with NC Highway Patrol to continue the investigation. They are also working with the District Attorney’s office on more potential charges.