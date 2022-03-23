ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two juveniles and an 18-year-old had multiple guns and drugs seized in Nash County, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was first caught on surveillance footage and put on a reader camera system near a Nash County crime scene.

The traffic stop revealed a .380 caliber handgun and multiple bags of heroin in the suspect car that were then seized by deputies.

On Wednesday, after obtaining warrants, both the sheriff’s office and Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division, Narcotics Division and Special Response Team found two firearms, including one stolen, off of Quail Court in Rocky Mount.

Upon initial investigation, two juveniles were in possession of the stolen firearm.

Additionally, using probably cause, evidence then pointed to another firearm located in the 600 block of Ravenwood Drive in Rocky Mount. The firearm recovered turned out to be an AR-15, deputies said, and was stolen out of Nash County.

So far, the only arrest has come of Carlos Joedell Lancaster of Rocky Mount.

He was arrested without incident and charged with larceny of a firearm.

He received a $35,000 secured bond.

Finally, the press release said juvenile petitions and more charges are expected as the investigation unfolds.