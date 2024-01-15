WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted in Kill Devil Hills in connection with multiple sex offenses is now in custody in Winston-Salem.

On Monday, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department announced that Jackie Ray Price, 48, turned himself in to the Winston-Salem Police Department at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Price was reported missing on May 8, 2023. He left behind a suicide note, but investigators did not find a body at the home.

Jackie Price (Via Kill Devil Hills police)

Around the time of his disappearance, he was under investigation for felony indecent exposure, seven counts of misdemeanor secret peeping and seven counts of felony secret peeping (creating a photographic image).

Investigators determined that Price was alive and trying to evade arrest.

“As the investigation closed in on Mr. Price, he absconded,” the Kill Devil Hills Police Department said. “Investigators have reasons to believe the suicide note was merely a smokescreen.”

Officers had responded to a report of indecent exposure at a McDonald’s in Kill Devil Hills on April 6, 2023.

On April 13, officers received a report of a “Peeping Tom” at the Cavalier Motel in Kill Devil Kills.

In both cases, police say the offender left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Police identified Price as a suspect and seized his phone. They discovered seven videos of women in hotel rooms at the Cavalier with victims ranging in ages from 14 to 63.

Investigators were able to narrow their search to the Winston-Salem area, and WSPD helped in the search, including alerting the public and conducting overnight surveillance of places he could have been hiding.

“Our investigators are confident that the relentless effort of WSPD ultimately led Mr. Price to surrender himself,” KDHPD said.

He received a $405,000 bond.