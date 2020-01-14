Kinston couple wanted for animal cruelty

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department has obtained warrants for a couple wanted on animal cruelty charges.

On Monday at approximately 10:28 a.m., Kinston Police responded to 414 W. Blount St. in reference to a welfare check.

Officials said upon their arrival Officers smelled a strong odor coming from the residence.

Officers located two Pit Bulls within the residence both locked inside a small kennel.

Both dogs were in various stages of neglect and malnourishment.

The dogs were immediately rushed to veterinary care.

Upon further investigation, the two owners were identified as Michael Whaley Jr. and Jamie Brooke Dula, officials said.

KPD has obtained warrants for both Whaley and Dula for cruelty to animals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to contact Captain B. Price of the Kinston Police Department at 252-521-9358.