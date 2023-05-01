KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston officers responded to a report of an active burglary on April 30.

Officers arrived at the 1700 block of Queens Rd. and observed two suspects running from the residence. Demarion Hall, 18, and Jamonia Williams, 22, were apprehended by the officers. An investigation revealed that Hall and Williams entered the home with guns and demanded money from the residents before running away.

Williams was charged with assault, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary. Hall was charged with assault by pointing a gun, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary.

Both suspects were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond. No injuries were reported.