KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston High School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting that happened off the campus.

WNCT’s Caitlin Richards spoke with Kinston councilman Chris Suggs, who said a 19-year-old was reported shot on Larkspur Road in the Greenmead neighborhood, not far from the school. The incident was reported around noon.

As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown but has since resumed normal operations. The search for the suspect continued. The name of the victim, who was transported to nearby UNC Lenoir Health, was not released.

Capt. Brandon Turner with the Kinston Police Department said there was no additional information to report at this time as the investigation continued.