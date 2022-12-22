KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

Raheem McClean, 26, of Kinston, was arrested on Thursday by members of the Kinston Police Department. The arrest came after a report of an assault near the 800 block of East Street. Officers met with the suspects, who said the assault happened due to the dating relationship of the assault victim, McClean, and a 14-year-old relative of the assault suspects.

McClean was charged with indecent liberties. The misdemeanor assault occurred outside of the presence of law enforcement and charges are pending further investigation, Kinston police said.

If anyone has information about this incident or any other incidents, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.