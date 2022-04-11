KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder after another man was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deon Goff, 30, of Kinston, turned himself into police Sunday night around 11 after he was identified as the suspect in the shooting of Timothy Staten, 36. Goff was taken into custody and placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

Kinston police responded to the Mitchell Wooten Apartments around 5:10 p.m. Sunday. They found Staten had been shot multiple times. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kinston Police Department places the highest priority on investigating crimes of violence perpetrated in our city. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.