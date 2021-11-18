Kinston man taken into custody after shooting injures another man

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have taken a man into custody after they said he shot another man on Thursday.

Police responded to the 500 block of North Queen Street after getting multiple calls about a shooting. Officers arrived and discovered an altercation happened between Kevin St. John, 20, and Travis Myers, 21, both of Kinston. Police said Myers pulled a gun and shot St. John several times.

St. John was transported to UNC Lenoir by a family member then rushed to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment. Officers arrested Myers and placed him in the Lenoir County Jail.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.