KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kinston man on July 7, for drug related activity.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit and the Kinston Police Department’s VCAT unit searched convicted felon, Brandon Humphreys’ house in a narcotics investigation.

Detectives found marijuana, materials consistent with street level sales, a gun, and drug paraphernalia in Humphreys’ home.

Brandon Humphreys was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Humphreys was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and put under a secured bond.