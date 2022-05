KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a teen that happened last Friday.

Kinston Police said in a media release Tuesday evening that Jameon Strong, 21, of Kinston, was taken into custody. He is facing attempted murder charges in the shooting a 17-year-old that happened last Friday in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Strong was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $1 million bond.