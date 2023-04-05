KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One Kinston resident was taken into federal custody and two others were placed in the Lenoir County Jail on Monday after a yearlong drug trafficking investigation.

The Kinston Police Department said its Violent Criminal Action Team and the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms ended the investigation Monday by executing a search warrant on the 1100 block of West Washington Avenue.

Police said the target of the investigation, Corey Hyman, 51, was arrested on federal indictments for trafficking in cocaine.

During the search, detectives also found David Bell, 41, and Shammielle Kilpatrick, 32, both of Kinston, on the property. Bell was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and marijuana, and Kilpatrick was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Both of them were jailed in Lenoir County under secured bonds.

Hyman remains in federal custody while awaiting court appearances.