KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged a man after they responded to a shooting in an incident where the SWAT Team was called.

On Thursday around 1:30 pm, the Kinston Police Department responded to the area of 400 Atlantic Avenue for a person who had been seen in the neighborhood with a shotgun. Soon after, officers were advised that the suspect had fired a single shot in the area and fled to a nearby home.

Members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Unit were called to the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Joseph Wooten was arrested and charged with Assault by Pointing a Gun, Illegal Discharge in City Limits and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public.

If anyone has information about this incident or any other incidents, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.