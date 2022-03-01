KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A third suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in the 2015 murder of a man in Kinston.

Officials with the Kinston Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Marquis Jaquan Bizzell, 28, of Kinston. He’s charged with first-degree murder for his role in the 2015 murder of Timothy Nobles.

On Jan. 14, Marquez Outlaw, 32, was arrested without incident and charged with Nobles’ murder. Nobles was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle on Cox Avenue at Heritage Street on May 31, 2015 at 12:44 p.m., investigators said. At the time, Outlaw was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

On Feb. 22, Michael Fisher, 42, was arrested in Kinston and placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

The Kinston Police Department is still investigating the case and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444