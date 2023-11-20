KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing a charge of attempted murder after his arrest on Friday.

Police responded to a report of someone shot at a home on the 1400 Block of East Caswell Street. Officers found the victim, Emanuel Brewing, 52, of Goldsboro, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Brewing was transported to ECU Medical Center and was expected to recover from his injuries.

James Carmon, 57, of Kinston, was arrested and charged at the scene. Police said the gun used was reported stolen in Greenville and that Carmon is a convicted felon.

Carmon was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secure bond for the following: Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Injury to Personal Property.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or through the Tip411 App.