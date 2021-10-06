Kinston man charged with attempted murder in September shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have charged a man who lives there with attempted murder in the September shooting of another man.

After a brief foot chase, officials said Nigel Wiggins, 24, was arrested on Sept. 17 around 11:45 a.m. after they found him walking along the 700 block of Terminal Street with a gun. Wiggins was placed in the Lenoir County Jail at the time to await federal prosecution for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers were able to locate additional evidence that tied Wiggins to the shooting of Tyreke Mills on Sept. 15. In that incident, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Highland Avenue for a call of shots fired. Officers then went to UNC Hospital and found Mills, 27, of Kinston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Mills was eventually treated and released with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, Wiggins was charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He remains in the Lenoir County Jail.