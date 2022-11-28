KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking and assault on a female. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.

Police said they responded on Saturday at around 9:45 p.m. to a report of someone shot near 800 Herbert Drive. They found a woman with a single gunshot wound. Police were quickly able to identify Gordon as the suspect. He was located in the area and arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.