Kinston man charged with felony larceny

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said stole a trailer from a residence on October 6 on Smith-Grady Road has been identified and arrested.

Lenoir County deputies responded to the call, gathered the information and quickly shared it with neighboring law enforcement agencies along with the victims spreading pictures and information on social media. With the public’s help, the sheriff’s office was able to locate the stolen trailer and the suspect. The trailer was recovered and returned to the owner.

Michael Shane Strickland was charged with Felony Larceny and Felony Possession of stolen goods. He was confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.