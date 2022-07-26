KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department believes all of the people directly responsible for a recent string of shootings in the city are in custody following another arrest Tuesday.

Calvin Suggs has been charged with aiding and abetting a murder, and aiding and abetting an attempted murder, in connection to three shootings, two that were deadly, on Monday.

Suggs was arrested for his involvement in the murder of a 17-year-old Kinston resident, as well as the attempted murder of a 71-year-old Kinston woman. Suggs is in Lenoir County Jail under a $2 million bond.

The police department also announced that Ervin Waters Jr. has been charged with the Monday murder of 28-year-old John Palmer, and will remain in jail under no bond.

At approximately 4:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Adkin and East Bright streets. They discovered that someone had fired multiple rounds into a vehicle. The 71-year-old female in the vehicle was unharmed.

Minutes later, officers responded to the 100 block of Airport Road. They found Palmer dead of a gunshot wound. At 5:45 a.m., officers got a call at the 1500 block of Hyman Avenue to a person dead near the road. Police found a 17-year-old who had been shot multiple times.

Waters and Samuel Tiveon Roberts were arrested Monday and charged in the shooting death at Hyman Avenue and for the shooting at Adkin Street and East Bright Street.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.