KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a July 3 shooting that killed one person.

Joe Earl Wilson, 49, was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Lenoir County Jail with no bond.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 3, police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting on the 200 block of South Adkin Street to find Michael Davis Jr., 42, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Davis was transported to ECU Health medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Wilson was identified as a possible suspect during the investigation. On July 6, officials obtained a warrant for Wilson’s arrest. He was arrested without incident Tuesday during a traffic stop.