Kinston man charged with murder of one, shooting of another

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Donte Reynolds (Kinston Police Department photo)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been charged in the murder of one person and the shooting of another.

Officials said Donte Reynolds, 27, of Kinston, was arrested for the murder of Micro Croom and the shooting of Rashad O’Neil. Reynolds was taken into custody on Friday with assistance from the NC SBI.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call of a person who was shot near the intersection of Pollock Street and West Washington Avenue. When officers arrived, they found O’Neil, 25, and Croom, 59, both of Kinston suffering from gunshot wounds.

O’Neil was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and Crooms was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reynolds was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV