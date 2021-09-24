Kinston man charged with murder of one, shooting of another

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been charged in the murder of one person and the shooting of another.

Officials said Donte Reynolds, 27, of Kinston, was arrested for the murder of Micro Croom and the shooting of Rashad O’Neil. Reynolds was taken into custody on Friday with assistance from the NC SBI.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call of a person who was shot near the intersection of Pollock Street and West Washington Avenue. When officers arrived, they found O’Neil, 25, and Croom, 59, both of Kinston suffering from gunshot wounds.

O’Neil was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and Crooms was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reynolds was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.