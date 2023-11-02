KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man with indecent liberties with a child.

Calvin Holloway, 21, was arrested Thursday without incident in Greene County. He was taken into custody by members of the Kinston Police Department, NC State Bureau of Investigation, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

On October 28, Kinston police responded to UNC Lenoir in regards to investigating a sexual assault of a child that had occurred hours before. An investigation led to warrants issued for Holloway’s arrest.

If anyone has information about this incident or any other incidents, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.