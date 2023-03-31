KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man was arrested last week and is facing several charges of sexual activity with minors.

William Curtis Rhue, 44, was charged with the following:

Two counts of indecent liberties with a child

Sexual activity by a substitute parent

First-degree statutory sex offense

Sexual battery

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of sexual activity between an adult and juveniles in the county on March 6. Rhue was arrested on March 24. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.