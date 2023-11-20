KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man on multiple drug and gun charges.

Kendrick Tavares Cannon, 48, of William Vause Lane in Kinston, was arrested last Friday after being served with search warrants in the areas of British Road, Burney Town Road and William Vause Lane, all in Kinston. A Lenoir County Task Force made up of multiple law enforcement units — including the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the LCSO SCARR unit, N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement and the Kinston Police Department’s VCAT unit — along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search warrants.

Cannon, who also had warrants for his arrest pending from an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and heroin throughout Lenoir County, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute heroin

Selling and/or delivering heroin

Three counts of maintaining a dwelling

Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

During his arrest, search warrants were executed on Cannon. Five guns were seized, including two that were stolen. Cannon is a convicted felon and he was charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm

Cannon was jailed and given a secured bond for all the charges.