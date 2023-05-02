KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man was arrested Tuesday and is facing drug and weapons charges.

Christopher Dwayne Dixon was arrested and is facing the following multiple-state charges:

One count of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI controlled substance

One count of felony maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of a controlled substance

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

Officials served a search warrant at Dixon’s home on Williams Loop Road by the narcotics unit of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, the LCSO’s Community Crime Reduction Team and the Kinston Police Department’s VCAT unit. The search warrant was pursuant to a drug investigation. Officials found approximately 483 grams of Schedule VI-controlled substance, two guns and drug paraphernalia.

Multiple items were also seized as evidence that indicated controlled substances that were being distributed from Dixon’s residence. It was also discovered he was a convicted felon.