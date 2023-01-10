SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Kinston man on multiple child sex charges.
William Ray Jones, 34, was arrested on Monday after a lengthy investigation, officials said in a Facebook post. Jones was charged with the following:
- First Degree Statutory Rape
- Statutory Rape of a Minor less than 15 years old
- Sexual Act by Substitute Parent/Custodian
- Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Jones was placed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $650,000 secured bond.