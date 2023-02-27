KINSTON (WNCT) — A man is facing a statutory rape charge with a 15-year-old.

Jon Kyle Bennett, 37, was arrested by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and charged with statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14 or 15 years old by a defendant who is at least six years older than the victim. Officials with the Washington Police Department took Bennett into custody on Saturday. He was then transported back to Lenoir County.

A media release states an investigation began on Feb. 18 after a report of a sexual assault between the 15-year-old and Bennett.