KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and is facing a sex offense charge against a 13-year-old.

Virgil Todd Chase, 42, was arrested on Monday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office after warrants were served against him in Duplin County for attempted statutory sex and indecent liberties with a minor. He is currently in the Lenoir County Jail on a secured bond.

On Sept. 3, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office received information from a concerned parent about alleged inappropriate behavior between a man and a juvenile female. The sheriff office’s investigation led to press charges against Chase