Kinston man facing sex-related crimes against minor in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing sex-related charges against a minor after he was arrested on July 24 in Lenoir County.

Johnny Ray Perry, 54, of Kinston, was arrested where he lives in Kinston and has been charged with the following:

Statutory Rape of a Child <= 15

First Degree Statutory Sex Offense (2 Counts)

Perry was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.

Officials said they received reports of a possible sexual assault involving a minor that allegedly occurred years prior on Aug. 12, 2020. On Jan. 4, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received another report involving a different minor.