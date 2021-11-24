Kinston man injured in drive-by shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officers with the Kinston Police Department responded Tuesday night to a call that a man had been shot at 1315 Holman St.

Officers found 18-year-old Jeffrey Hill Jr. with a single gunshot wound to his leg. The investigation leads officers to believe shots came from a subject in a vehicle driving by. Hill was treated and released from the hospital.

If anyone has any further information about this incident or about additional criminal incidents, please call the Kinston Police Department`s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.