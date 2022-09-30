KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for a man on charges of attempted murder that were issued for him following a domestic disturbance incident Thursday night where a woman was shot.

Terris Terrell Turnage, 43, of Kinston, is wanted for attempted murder and remains at large, officials said. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

Officials responded to a call at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Lockwood Road. When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman who had been shot in the 1500 block of West Road during a domestic disturbance.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.