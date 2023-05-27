KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man earlier this week.

Officers arrived at North Davis Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They found Franklin Antonio Bowden II dead from apparent gunshot wounds. His body was found inside a vehicle.

The Kinston Police Department has issued warrants for Mario Devon King in connection with the shooting. He is wanted for first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is to call the Kinston Police Department’s tip line at 252-939-4020.