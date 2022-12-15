KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston city officials met Thursday to talk about the crime in their city.

After the increase in crime in Kinston, city officials decided it was time to talk about taking action. During the last council meeting, council member Chris Suggs requested that there be a meeting between the community, law enforcement and officials to discuss lowering crime.

There was a discussion in June suggesting a youth ordinance plan be put in place to help with crime. The community wants to hear more about it first.

Multiple series of crimes have happened since June, including a fatal shooting.

“It gives parents and students and community members an opportunity to come out and voice their concerns before the winter break starts next year for our local school system,” Suggs said. “Because one thing we have realized, particularly with our juvenile crime issues is that when students are out of school, we typically see an escalation juvenile crime.”

Suggs added that after Thursday’s meeting he hopes the next steps will be ongoing discussion and action.