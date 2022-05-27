KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department responded to an altercation that occurred at the Mcdonald’s located at 4194 W. Vernon Ave. in reference to a large fight last night.

Police said that several firearms were drawn but no shots were fired. Officers arrested three suspects involved in the fight as well as a 16-year-old juvenile for illegally possessing a firearm and another suspect for illegally possessing a firearm.

Two firearms were recovered. No injuries were reported and no one was shot. This is an ongoing investigation.