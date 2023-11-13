KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a Kinston bank robbery that happened on October 17 has been captured in Colorado.

Christopher Steven Lewis, 40, of Ayden, was arrested by members of the Colorado Springs Police Department without incident in an unrelated matter. He will be extradited back to Kinston where he will face armed robbery charges.

Officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a call concerning a robbery in Kinston on October 17. The robbery took place at the First National Bank on West Vernon Avenue.