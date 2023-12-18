KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested one person after a traffic stop, three others after a search warrant on a home and three others after a marijuana-growing operation was found.

Members of the Kinston Police Department’s B-Squad conducted a traffic stop with Jakevion Canady, 22. They found a gun, an open container of alcohol, marijuana and suspected Oxycodone. Canady has a valid carry-conceal weapon permit, however, he violated permit requirements.

Canady was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Schedule VI

Concealed Handgun Permit Violation

In a separate incident, the Kinston Police Department executed a warrant at a home on Tower Hill Road in Kinston. It led to the discovery of drugs. Zarek Mattocks, 22, and Zamir Mattocks, 27, were arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver Cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver Marijuana

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Felony Maintain a Dwelling

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Zarek Mattocks’ parole was revoked and Zamir Mattocks was charged with Probation Violation. Andrew Lawson, the grandfather of both, was charged with Felony Obstruction of Justice for tampering with evidence during the search.

In a third incident, Kinston police and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Railfence Drive. They found a marijuana growing operation, drug paraphernalia, psilocybin mushrooms and an AR-15 rifle.

Savon Divontre Roberts, 19, Jataves Ellison, 19, and Joshue Javon Ellsion, 22, were arrested and charged with the following:

Manufacturing Marijuana

Possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I

Possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI

Felony Possession Marijuana

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Jataves Ellison was also charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon and his parole was revoked.

In addition, three teens, ages 16-17, were also present during the search warrant. Detectives will be following up with Juvenile Justice and attempt to obtain Juvenile Petitions, officials said.