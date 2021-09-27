Kinston police announce arrests of three on separate weapons, drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police announced the arrest of three people on separate drug and weapons charges.

The arrests come after officials saw an increase in violent crime in the city. Additional officers were placed with an emphasis on violent and repeat offenders.

The first arrest announced was Hiyante Miller, 29, on Sept. 22. He was arrested after a traffic stop near the 1400 block of North Independence Street in Kinston. Officers charged Miller with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana. He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

Also on Sept. 22, Drejon Hall, 21, of Kinston, was stopped by police near the 900 block of East Highland Avenue. He was found to be in possession of a gun and was arrested. He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Sept. 23, officers made contact with Rahkiya Davis, 30, of Rocky Mount in the area of Mitchell Wooten Housing Community. He was found to be in possession of 25 MDMA pills. He was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

Officials said during a three-day Crime Suppression Operation, officers conducted 71 traffic stops

resulting in 75 citations/warning tickets for various criminal violations and infractions. Officers

also served 24 warrants, made five additional arrests and seized three firearms.